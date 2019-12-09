subscribe to newsletter
  President's Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin
09 December 2019, Monday, 21:34
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin

Даша Зубкова
The President’s Office declares that the negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) were interrupted for the bilateral meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and will resume after it in a quadruple format.

The President’s Office has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries were interrupted for a bilateral meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Now the meeting of the two heads of state has begun. After that, the negotiations will resume in a quadruple format," reads the statement.

Earlier it was announced that Zelenskyy and Putin would meet in a bilateral format after the Normandy Summit, after which the four leaders would hold a joint dinner, and then a press conference for the media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the summit, Zelenskyy planned to raise the question of an alternative plan to transfer to Ukraine control over an uncontrolled section of the state border with Russia in Donbas, different from that provided in the Minsk Agreements.

Zelenskyy also admitted a discussion with Putin in Paris on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, but without any connection with Donbas issues.

The President’s Office on Monday said that Oleksii Orzhel, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, and Yurii Vitrenko, Executive Director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company, could take part in the negotiations as Zelenskyy’s advisers.

