subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.85
25.85 26.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts
09 December 2019, Monday, 21:15 35
Politics 2019-12-09T23:00:46+02:00
Ukrainian news
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin S

Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts

Даша Зубкова
Normandy Format, Normandy meeting, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin

Negotiations of the leaders of the countries in the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) have ended in France, a bilateral meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun.

This was reported by the Russian RBC publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries ended more than two hours after the start.

The meeting started at 5:20 p.m. local time.

At the moment, bilateral negotiations of Zelenskyy and Putin began.

This is the first meeting of the two Presidents, previously they communicated only by telephone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the summit, Zelenskyy will raise the question of an alternative plan to transfer to Ukraine control over an uncontrolled section of the state border with Russia in Donbas, different from that provided in the Minsk Agreements, but so far has refused to disclose its essence before the meeting of the Normandy Four.

Zelenskyy also admits a discussion with Putin in Paris on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, but without any connection with Donbas issues.

Больше новостей о: Normandy Format Normandy meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Develop National Strategy For Development Of Safe And Healthy Educational Environment In Schools 18:55
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
more news
The special-purpose committee of the Verkhovna Rada asks Avakov to deal with cases of prosecution of journalists 10:26
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Court Upholds Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 18:31
Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov 18:38
more news
Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov 18:38
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office 13:25
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok