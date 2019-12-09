Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts

Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin S

Negotiations of the leaders of the countries in the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) have ended in France, a bilateral meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun.

This was reported by the Russian RBC publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries ended more than two hours after the start.

The meeting started at 5:20 p.m. local time.

At the moment, bilateral negotiations of Zelenskyy and Putin began.

This is the first meeting of the two Presidents, previously they communicated only by telephone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the summit, Zelenskyy will raise the question of an alternative plan to transfer to Ukraine control over an uncontrolled section of the state border with Russia in Donbas, different from that provided in the Minsk Agreements, but so far has refused to disclose its essence before the meeting of the Normandy Four.

Zelenskyy also admits a discussion with Putin in Paris on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, but without any connection with Donbas issues.