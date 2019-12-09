subscribe to newsletter
  Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts
09 December 2019, Monday, 18:50
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts

Даша Зубкова
Normandy Four, Normandy meeting, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Normandy Format

The meeting of leaders of countries of the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany) has begun.

This is evidenced by the video broadcast of Hromadske TV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron have arrived at the meeting.

A press conference will be held on the results of these negotiations.

Before the meeting in the Normandy Format, Zelenskyy held bilateral talks with Merkel and Macron.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the summit, Zelenskyy will raise the question of an alternative plan to transfer to Ukraine control over an uncontrolled section of the state border with Russia in Donbas, different from that provided in the Minsk Agreements, but so far has refused to disclose its essence before the meeting of the Normandy Four.

Zelenskyy also admits a discussion with Putin in Paris on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, but without any connection with Donbas issues.

