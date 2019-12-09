Court Upholds Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has overturned the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, which declared illegal the renaming of Moskovskyi Avenue as Stepana Bandery Avenue, and Vatutina Avenue as Romana Shukhevycha Avenue in Kyiv.

Former chairperson of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament from the European Solidarity party, Volodymyr Viatrovych, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In his message he also thanked attorney Serhii Riabenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv cancelled renaming of Moskovskyi Avenue as Bandery Avenue, and Vatutina Avenue as Shukhevycha Avenue.

In August 2016, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko signed the decision of the Kyiv City Council to rename Moskovskyi Avenue as Stepana Bandery Avenue.