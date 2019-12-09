Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office

Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, and acting director of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yurii Vitrenko, might take part in the meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) as advisers of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He confirmed that before the summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have bilateral meetings with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel; and such a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place after the Normandy Format meeting.

Other advisers of President Zelenskyy will be Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov; Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov; and head of the General Staff / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Zelenskyy will raise the question of an alternative plan for transfer of the state border in Donbas to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has also admitted possibility of discussing Russian natural gas transit with Putin in Paris.