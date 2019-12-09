subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.85
25.85 26.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office
09 December 2019, Monday, 13:25 19
Politics 2019-12-09T19:45:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office

Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
Normandy Format, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin

Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, and acting director of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Yurii Vitrenko, might take part in the meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) as advisers of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He confirmed that before the summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have bilateral meetings with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel; and such a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place after the Normandy Format meeting.

Other advisers of President Zelenskyy will be Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov; Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov; and head of the General Staff / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Zelenskyy will raise the question of an alternative plan for transfer of the state border in Donbas to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has also admitted possibility of discussing Russian natural gas transit with Putin in Paris.

Больше новостей о: Normandy Format Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Develop National Strategy For Development Of Safe And Healthy Educational Environment In Schools 18:55
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
more news
The special-purpose committee of the Verkhovna Rada asks Avakov to deal with cases of prosecution of journalists 10:26
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Court Upholds Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 18:31
Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov 18:38
more news
Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov 18:38
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office 13:25
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok