The special-purpose committee of the Verkhovna Rada asks Avakov to deal with cases of prosecution of journalists

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech appealed to Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov to respond to cases of prosecution of journalists.

The corresponding letter was signed by the Committee Chairman Nestor Schufrych.

"At its meeting on November 13, 2019, the Committee on Freedom of Speech heard and carried over for consideration the information of the lawyer Oleg Babich about unlawful harassment of some employees of the National Police of Ukraine against the journalist Denis Ivanov who exposed corruption, who is a fighter for freedom of speech, and who is now abroad because he, his wife and children are threatened with physical violence", says the letter.

The head of the Committee also emphasizes that according to the lawyer's statement, the police officers who are involved in the journalistic investigations of Denis Ivanov are initiators of the criminal proceedings against him for the purpose of personal revenge.

"The Committee is also concerned by information from the father of the journalist, professor and Doctor of Philology Valery Ivanov. He reported that by the order of the officials, all his bank accounts and materials of his thirty-year work had been arrested. The said persecution, in his opinion, is related to his son," - says the letter.

In addition, the letter notes the facts of harassment of independent online publications by senior police officers. In particular, at their request, on July 23, 2019, the Pechersk District Court ruled to close access to 18 websites.

"The Committee finds it unacceptable that due to the inaction on the part of individual police officers, high-rank officials resort to intimidation and other unlawful acts, in particular against investigative journalists. In this regard, on the basis of paragraph 9 of Part 1 of Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine "On Committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine", I send you the request of the investigative journalist Denis Ivanov to verify the above facts solely in accordance with the procedure established by the law. In view of the importance of the problem that has led to the lawyer's appeal, I ask you to take the case on prosecution of the journalist and his family and to ensure the right to freedom of expression is not violated, in particular, by blocking of websites, "the appeal of the Committee on Freedom of Speech to the Minister of Internal Affairs says.