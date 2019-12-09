subscribe to newsletter
  • Anti-Capitulation Movement And Democratic Axe Put Up Tent Camp Near Presidential Office
09 December 2019, Monday, 12:41 8
Anti-Capitulation Movement And Democratic Axe Put Up Tent Camp Near Presidential Office

Anti-Capitulation Movement And Democratic Axe Put Up Tent Camp Near Presidential Office

Representatives of the Anti-Capitulation Movement and the Democratic Axe have put up a tent camp near the building of the Presidential Office.

A correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency has reported from the scene.

In particular, the participants in the rally have put up a total of 12 small and eight big tents.

The organizers of the rally state they are planning to hold a peaceful protest.

They also state that there will be no escalation on Bankova street and they were simply supported the President and enhance his positions at the Normandy Format negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 8, about 15,000 finished the meeting entitled Red Lines for Zelenskyy on the eve of the meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

