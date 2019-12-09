subscribe to newsletter
09 December 2019
Poroshenko's Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Ukrprominvest-Agro Instead Of Father

Oleksii Poroshenko, son of former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, has become the ultimate beneficiary of Kyiv-based Ukrprominvest-Agro, one of the largest Ukrainian sugar producers, instead of his father.

This follows from the data from the State Register of legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ultimate beneficiary of the limited liability company is Oleksii Poroshenko via CEE Confectionery Investments Limited, Roshen Europe B.V. and Roshen Group S.a.r.l.

According to the YouControl analytical system, the beneficiary owner of the company was changed between October 23 and November 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Poroshenko has also become the ultimate beneficiary of Kyiv-based Central European Confectionary limited liability company, which is part of the Roshen Corporation, instead of his father.

