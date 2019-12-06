subscribe to newsletter
  40.5% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And KIIS Consider Direct Talks With DPR And LPR Most Acceptable Compromise To Stop War In Donbas
06 December 2019
Politics 2019-12-07T04:00:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
sociological survey, KIIS, Donbas, war, dpr, LPR

A total of 40.5% of pollees questioned by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology consider that the most acceptable compromise to stop the war in Donbas could be holding of direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), termination of the economic blockade and restoration of trade with them.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

At the same time, 29% of respondents consider that the goal can be achieved through international diplomatic pressure on Russia, toughening of the sanctions and application of international legal mechanisms.

The poll was conducted financed by the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine between November 4 and 19.

A total of 2,041 adult respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 9, Paris will host a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

sociological survey KIIS Donbas war dpr LPR

