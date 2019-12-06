subscribe to newsletter
  International Reserves Increase By 2.5% To USD 21.9 Billion In November
06 December 2019
Ukrainian news
International Reserves Increase By 2.5% To USD 21.9 Billion In November

In November, international reserves increased by 2.5% to USD 21.9 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of December 1, 2019, the international reserves of Ukraine, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 21.9317 billion (in equivalent).

The increase in international reserves is primarily due to the maintenance of a favorable situation in the foreign exchange market.

In general, the dynamics of reserves during the month was determined by the following factors.

Despite a significant slowdown in the inflow of foreign capital into government bonds compared to previous months, the supply of currency in the market remained significantly greater than the demand due to substantial sales of foreign currency by exporters.

This allowed the National Bank to replenish international reserves by USD 897.8 million (net purchase).

In particular, USD 777.8 million was bought at a uniform rate and USD 120.0 million by choosing the best rate.

The National Bank did not conduct any interventions on the sale of foreign currency during the month.

The second factor was government debt management operations.

In total, USD 644.7 million (in equivalent) was allocated for servicing and paying off the state debt in foreign currency.

Of this amount, EUR 425.5 million were paid on government domestic loan bonds (OVDPs), and USD 9.2 million on Eurobonds.

In addition, USD 84.4 million was spent on fulfillment of obligations of the government and the National Bank to the International Monetary Fund.

The third factor was revaluation of financial instruments (change in market value and hryvnia exchange rate to foreign currencies).

Last month, their value decreased by USD 29.6 million (in equivalent).

Such a volume of international reserves covers 3.4 months of future imports, which is sufficient to fulfill the obligations of Ukraine and the current operations of the government and the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of 2018, the international reserves of Ukraine increased by 10.6% and amounted to USD 20.8 billion (in equivalent) on January 1, 2019.

