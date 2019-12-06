Prosecutors Serve United Russia’s ‘Sevastopol Political Council’ Member Kucheryavy With Suspicion Of Encroachment On Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity

The Crimean Prosecutor’s Office has served Igor Kucheryavy, a member of the United Russia party’s “Sevastopol Political Council,” with notification of suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability.

The Crimean Prosecutor’s Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor’s office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, investigators at the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (based in Kherson) served a citizen of Ukraine, who is a member of the "Sevastopol Regional Political Council of the United Russia Party," with notification of suspicion of committing a criminal offense punishable under Section 2 of Article 110 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (infringement on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability) today, December 6, 2019,” the statement said.

According to investigators, the suspect was a member of the Sevastopol Autokanal organization, which coordinated the work of the "self-defense people" through communication channels in March 2014.

Besides, according to the statement, he was involved in the establishment and operation of checkpoints in Sevastopol, as well as in the monitoring of certain Ukrainian military units and the polling stations at which the so-called "Crimean referendum" took place.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is preparing to petition a court to impose preventive measure on the suspect.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Russian parliamentarian Igor Kucheryavy (United Russia party) on December 4 upon his arrival to obtain a Ukrainian passport on the border with the Russian-annexed Crimea.