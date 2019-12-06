subscribe to newsletter
  SBU Grants Ukroboronprom General Director Abromavicius Access To State Secrets
06 December 2019
SBU Grants Ukroboronprom General Director Abromavicius Access To State Secrets

Даша Зубкова
sbu, UkrOboronProm, Aivaras Abromavicius, citizenship, Abromavicius

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has granted the Ukroboronprom state defense concern’s Director General Aivaras Abromavicius access to state secrets despite the fact that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he has not relinquished his Lithuanian citizenship.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine granted Aivaras Abromavicius access to state secrets on October 18, 2019, based on the results of a check that was conducted to determine his suitability to access such secrets," the Security Service of Ukraine said in the statement.

According to the statement, the Security Service of Ukraine has not yet received documents related to a check to determine whether Ukroboroprom’s Deputy Director Mustafa Nayem should be granted access to state secrets.

Zelenskyy confirmed to the Lithuanian media during a visit to Lithuania in late November that Abromavicius had Lithuanian citizenship.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Abromavicius as the director general of Ukroboronprom at the end of August.

In December 2014, then-president Petro Poroshenko granted Abromavicius Ukrainian citizenship to enable him to take up the post of Minister of Economic Development and Trade.

He served as Minister of Economic Development and Trade until the appointment of former prime minister Volodymyr Groysman’s government in April 2016.

In accordance with the law, Abromavicius pledged to renounce his Lithuanian citizenship within two years.

