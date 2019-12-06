Court Will Start Considering Case Against Ex-Energy Minister Nasalik On January 13, 2020

On January 13, 2020, the High Anti-Corruption Court will start considering the indictment as for non-declaration of a loan worth USD 1.2 million by former energy and coal industry minister, Ihor Nasalik.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) have completed the investigation into the criminal case against Nasalik suspected of non-declaration of USD 1.2 million he had borrowed.