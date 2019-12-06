Rada Allows Submission Of Electronic Copies Of Documents During Admission To Job

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has permitted submitting documents in electronic form during admission to a job.

A total of 255 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2260, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From now on, electronic and paper forms are legally equal.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on December 5, the Verkhovna Rada cancelled the necessity for introduction of information and its receipt from electronic real estate assessment database with the help of paid electronic platforms.