  • Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Violations By Herus
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Violations By Herus

Даша Зубкова
High Anti-Corruption Court, NACB, criminal case, Andrii Herus, Herus

The High Anti-Corruption Court has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged abuse of authority or office by chairperson of the parliamentary committee on energy and utility services, Andrii Herus.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was taken based on an appeal from Eleonora Salova, a lawyer of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleh Liashko.

The lawyer noted that Herus’ actions caused considerable damage to the state budget and domestic energy companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, Liashko, who is suspected of application of force against Herus at the Boryspil International Airport, intended to request the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to bring Herus to justice for high treason.

