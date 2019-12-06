subscribe to newsletter
06 December 2019, Friday, 13:06 11
Politics 2019-12-06T15:15:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
17 MPs Establish Trust MP Group

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, parliamentary group, Trust

A total of 17 members of the Ukrainian Parliament have established the Trust parliamentary group.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has announced it at the Friday plenary meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The group is chaired by non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleh Kulinych, and a deputy chairperson is non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Valerii Lunchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the issue of permitting submission of documents in electronic form during admission to a job.

