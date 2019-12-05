Rada Refuses To Appoint MP Yasko As Head Of Foreign Policy Committee Instead Of MP Yaremenko

The parliament has refused to appoint Member of Parliament Yelyzaveta Yasko (Servant of the People parliamentary faction), who heads Ukraine’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as the head of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation instead of Member of Parliament Bohdan Yaremenko (Servant of the People parliamentary faction).

The relevant draft resolution (No. 2534) was approved by 186 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the chairman of the parliamentary committee on regulation, ethics, and organization of parliamentary work, Serhii Kalchenko (Servant of the People faction), Yaremenko voluntarily submitted a letter of resignation.

In particular, 174 parliamentarians from the Servant of the People faction, including Yaremenko himself, voted for the draft resolution.

In addition, the parliament appointed Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kopylenko (Servant of the People faction) as a member of the parliamentary committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol, ethnic minorities, and interethnic relations. He replaced Member of Parliament Ivan Kalaur (Servant of the People faction), whom the parliament appointed as a member of the Legal Policy Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction decided on December 2 to nominate Yasko to replace Yaremenko as the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The Servant of the People faction announced its intention to support Yaremenko’s resignation from the post of chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation on November 11.

Yaremenko apologized for corresponding with a prostitute during a parliamentary session on October 31.