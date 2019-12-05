subscribe to newsletter
  Rada To Postpone Introduction Of Fines For Customs Violations By Foreign-Registered Cars Until 2020
05 December 2019, Thursday, 19:02
Politics 2019-12-05T23:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada To Postpone Introduction Of Fines For Customs Violations By Foreign-Registered Cars Until 2020

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, fines, customs rules, Customs, foreign registered cars

The parliament intends to postpone the introduction of fines for violation of the customs rules by foreign-registered cars until 2020.

The relevant draft law (No. 2288) was approved by 311 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament decided on September 12 to postpone introduction of fines for violations of customs regulations by foreign-registered cars until November 20.

A law that was previously adopted relaxed the administrative punishment for owners of foreign-registered cars until May 23.

The previously adopted law stipulated that until May 23, 2019, liberalized rules on administrative responsibility for car owners on euro numbers should have been in force.

