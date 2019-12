Court Alters Bail For Personal Recognisance For Lviv City Mayor Sadovyi

The Chamber of Appeal of the High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the bail for personal recognisance for Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

The Lviv City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the ruling of the court of the previous instance to apply the bail will be cancelled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, lawyers of Sadovyi have appealed against the bail of UAH 1,056,550.

The court set the bail of UAH 1 million for Sadovyi.