Energy Ministry Does Not Specify Date Of Trilateral Negotiations

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry has not specified the date of holding of trilateral gas transit negotiations between Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the European Union.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, hopes that the next round of the trilateral talks will take place on December 5.