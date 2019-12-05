subscribe to newsletter
  • U.S. Embassy Provides No Comments Stay Of Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani In Ukraine On Thursday
05 December 2019, Thursday, 13:17 13
U.S. Embassy Provides No Comments Stay Of Trump's Lawyer Giuliani In Ukraine On Thursday

United States Charge D'affaires Ad Interim, William Taylor, has refused to comment the information about alleged stay of lawyer of President of the United States Donald Trump / former New York city mayor (1994-2001), Rudolph Giuliani, in Ukraine on Thursday.

Mr. Taylor has said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked if the information was a fake or if Taylor was not aware of it the ambassador said “no comments.”

Earlier, some American mass media said that on Wednesday, December 4, Mr. Giuliani met with former prosecutor general, Yurii Lutsenko, in Budapest (Hungary) and on Thursday, arrived in Kyiv to meet with former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, and prosecutor, Kostiantyn Kulik.

According to the media reports, the visit was connected to preparation of the document program for hearings on Trump’s impeachment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has initiated the procedure of impeachment of Trump over alleged exertion of pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July phone conversation.

