Rada Suspends Consideration Of Draft Electoral Code

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has suspended consideration of draft electoral code 0978.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, the parliamentary committee on power, local self-governance, regional development, city planning and housing policy suggested that the Verkhovna Rada enshrine in the draft Electoral Code the right of the Central Election Commission to cancel registration of presidential and MP candidates if they misinform their voters.