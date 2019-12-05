NACB Opens Case Against Cabinet State Secretary Bondarenko Under Suspicion Of Abuse Of Authority Or Power

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a case against State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Volodymyr Bondarenko, under suspicion of abuse of authority or power.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the NACB.

The NACB is investigating alleged violations by Bondarenko under Section 1 of Article 364 (abuse of authority or power) and under Sections 1 and 2 of Article 172 (flagrant violation of the labor legislation) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB had earlier refused to open the case having sent the appeal against Bondarenko to the police.