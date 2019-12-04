Rada Bans Importation Of Electricity From Russia Under Bilateral Agreements

The parliament has banned importation of electricity from Russia under bilateral agreements.

The relevant draft law (No. 2233) was adopted by 274 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Donbasenergo power generating company has stated that power generation is a loss-making business and asked the Cabinet of Ministers to change the model for imposition of public service obligations on electricity market participants and limit importation of electricity from Russia and Belarus.