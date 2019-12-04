Cabinet Appoints Expert In Field Of Education And Culture Drobovych As Head Of Institute Of National Memory – MP Honcharenko

Cabinet Appoints Expert In Field Of Education And Culture Drobovych As Head Of Institute Of National Memory –

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Anton Drobovych, an expert in the field of education and culture, as the chairperson of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

The Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Anton Drobovych as chairperson of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory," the MP wrote.

Drobovych, 33, is a candidate of philosophical sciences, an expert in the field of education and culture, a researcher of mythology and modern communications, an art critic, a board member of the Youth Association of Religious Studies.

Also works as an assistant professor at the Department of Cultural Studies of the National Pedagogical University named after M.P. Drahomanov and an expert at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.

Besides, he is the head of educational programs for the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Volodymyr Viatrovych from the post of chairperson of the Institute of National Memory.