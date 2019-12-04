Court Orders Arrest Of Another Suspect In Murder Of Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s 3-Year-Old Son

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered arrest of Oleksii Semenov, the second suspect in the murder of Kyiv regional councilor Viacheslav Sobolev’s three-year-old son.

The press service of the Kyiv prosecutor's office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, the court ordered detention of the two suspects for two months without bail.

They have been charged with the contract killing of a child (Section 2, Article 115 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court Of Kyiv earlier ordered detention of one of the suspects in the murder of Sobolev’s three-year-old son.