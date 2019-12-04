subscribe to newsletter
  Study Of Quality Of Education PISA-2018 Shows Unacceptably Low Level Of Education In Ukraine - Honcharuk
Study Of Quality Of Education PISA-2018 Shows Unacceptably Low Level Of Education In Ukraine - Honcharuk

A study of the quality of education Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2018 showed an unacceptably low level of education in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"25.9% of students achieved reading literacy, 36% - mathematical, 26.4% - natural science. This means that students cannot easily perform many elementary exercises in the educational program. This is unacceptable!" he wrote.

According to him, PISA is a Doing Business, only for educational systems, which traces the level of three skills: reading, mathematics and natural science.

He also noted that the Capable School program first appeared in the 2020 budget, under which UAH 3.5 billion were allocated for the development of hub schools in rural areas.

From April 15 to May 30, 2018, in 250 educational institutions 5,900 of 15-year-old pupils and students underwent 2-hour testing aimed at assessing the level of their reading, mathematics and natural science literacy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2016, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that Ukraine will take part in the PISA-2018 study.

During the study, some students refused to participate in the study due to religious beliefs.

