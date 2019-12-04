NACB Notifies Scherbyna Of Suspicion Of Extortion Of USD 150,000 In Bribe For Dismissal Of SBI’s Case

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has notified Ihor Scherbyna, the former head of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), of suspicion of extortion of a bribe worth USD 150,000 for dismissal of a case investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Press service of the NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, Scherbyna is suspected of fraud, attempt to commit a crime and offering, promising or provision of improper advantage to an official.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 3, the NACB detained Scherbyna.