Cabinet Extends Validity Of Duties On Import Of Goods From Russia By 2021 - MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the validity of import duties that are being applied to goods from Russia by one year until December 31, 2020.

The Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He stressed that this decision was made in response to similar actions by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, free trade with Russia was suspended from January 2, 2016 for one year in response to the suspension by Russia in December 2015 of the agreement on a free trade area in relation to Ukraine.

After that, in December 2016, the relevant resolution No.1146 of December 30, 2015 was extended until December 31, 2017, and then extended annually for a year.

It is envisaged that preferential import duty rates established by the customs tariff of Ukraine are applied to goods from Russia, while the preferential treatment of the mentioned country (free trade) is canceled.