Freedom House Recommending Ukrainian Authorities Limit Access To Russian Website Only Under Court Rulings

The Freedom House international non-governmental organization recommends that the Ukrainian authorities limit the access to Russian website only under respective court rulings.

This follows from the recent report of the Freedom House, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in 2017, then president, Petro Poroshenko, published a decree under which Ukraine introduced a ban for providers to render services of access to Russian services of Mail.ru, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Yandex.