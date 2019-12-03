Source: Deputy Prosecutor General Trepak Claiming For SBI Provisional Director Post

Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Trepak claims to be the provisional director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

A well-informed source has announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“He is among the candidates for the provisional director,” the source said.

According to him, the issue with the candidacy of the provisional head of the SBI has not been resolved yet, and the President will have the final say.

Currently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not decided yet who he will appoint to the post of the provisional director, but he will do so within five days after the law on the reboot of the SBI comes into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has rebooted the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the law, the director of the SBI Roman Truba and his deputies are automatically dismissed.