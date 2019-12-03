Ukraine Will Have To Pay UAH 1.7 Billion On External Debts And UAH 13.6 Billion On Domestic Debts In December - Finance Ministry

Ukraine Will Have To Pay UAH 1.7 Billion On External Debts And UAH 13.6 Billion On Domestic Debts In December

In December 2019, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 1.7 billion on external debts and UAH 13.58 billion on domestic debts.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of domestic debts of UAH 13.58 billion, UAH 5.58 billion will be allocated for servicing (UAH 5.55 billion for servicing government domestic loan bonds).

It is planned to channel UAH 8 billion for repayment, of which UAH 7.96 billion - for the repayment of government domestic loan bonds (UAH 3.98 billion – foreign currency government domestic loan bonds).

Of UAH 1.7 billion, it is planned to channel UAH 1.05 billion to repay external debts, and UAH 0.65 billion for servicing.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance published information that in 2020 Ukraine needs to pay UAH 181.09 billion on external debts, and UAH 217.08 billion on domestic ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of November, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk ordered a number of state enterprises to immediately pay part of the profits and dividends to the state budget.