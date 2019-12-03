subscribe to newsletter
03 December 2019, Tuesday, 18:13 12
Politics 2019-12-03T21:30:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Reshuffles SBI

SBI, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Verkhovna Rada, Roman Truba

The Verkhovna Rada reshuffled the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

In total, 250 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.2116 with a minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The department is reshuffled by the document, which means the dismissal of the director of the SBI, Roman Truba, and his deputies.

The bureau is defined as a law enforcement body, and not the central executive body, where an exclusively sole form of government is established, which is not combined with the collegial form of separate powers.

The director of the bureau is appointed by the President on the proposal of the tender committee and dismissed by the President; the director will also exercise his powers alone, and not together with his deputies.

At the same time, the director will be able to independently appoint up to three deputies according to the results of the open tender, who will replace him.

The document also provides for the possibility of transferring employees within the SBI to equivalent posts and positions below.

Besides, from the day the law comes into force, investigators of prosecution bodies, prosecutors can be transferred to the SBI without a competition if they conducted pre-trial investigation or carried out procedural management (for at least 4 consecutive months they were part of groups of investigators or prosecutors) in criminal proceedings on cases in the period from November 21, 2013 to February 22, 2014 (Maidan cases), subject to transfer under jurisdiction to the SBI, but no later than January 11, 2020.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada, based on the results of consideration of the report of the Director of the SBI on the results of the activities of this body for the year, may recognize its work as satisfactory or unsatisfactory.

A recognition of the work as unsatisfactory is the basis for the dismissal of the director of the SBI.

According to the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada committee on law enforcement, Denys Monastyrskyi, within 5 days from the date of entry into force of the law (the document takes effect the day after its publication), the President appoints the acting director of the SBI for up to 3 months.

And within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the law or 60 days from the date of formation of the competitive commission, the director of the SBI is elected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the leadership of the SBI should be reshuffled.

Больше новостей о: SBI President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Verkhovna Rada Roman Truba

Rada Reshuffles SBI 18:13
