SBU Puts DPR’s Ex-Air Defense Head Tsemakh On Wanted List

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) put on the wanted list the former head of air defense of the Slavic brigade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Volodymyr Tsemakh - a witness in the case of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in Donbas.

This is stated in the list of wanted persons on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The date of disappearance of the wanted person is September 23, the place of disappearance is not indicated.

He is accused of committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act), Part 1 of Article 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code.

Tsemakh is wanted as a person who is hiding from the preliminary investigation bodies.

Sources of the Ukrainian News Agency in the SBU reported that the investigation of the case against Tsemakh continues, despite the transfer of him to Russia in the framework of the exchange of prisoners on September 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in the 35 for 35 format.

In particular, Ukraine transferred to the Russian Federation the detained militant of the DPR Tsemakh, an important witness in the case of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in Donbas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Dutch investigators questioned Tsemakh in Ukraine before the exchange.