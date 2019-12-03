subscribe to newsletter
  Politics
  • Court Permits Arrest Of Ex-MP Zhevaho Suspected Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance and Credit Bank
03 December 2019, Tuesday, 12:31 8
Politics 2019-12-03T13:30:03+02:00
A court has permitted arresting former non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament / co-owner of the Ferrexpo company / beneficiary owner of Finance and Credit Bank, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the bank.

Press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In view of systemic ignoring of summons to preliminary investigation body, Zhevaho, has been put on the international wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has in-absentia notified Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement.

