Cabinet Not To Reshuffle Leadership And Supervisory Board Of Naftogaz – Milovanov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine does not plan to reshuffle either the leadership or the supervisory board members of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Economy, Trade and Agriculture Minister, Tymofii Milovanov, said this on the ICTV channel on December 2, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that the efficiency work of a number of people in supervisory boards and among the heads of some enterprises was being analysed.

The minister noted that the Government was carrying out a reform of corporate management.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, said that the ministry was planning to reshuffle the leadership of state-owned energy companies, including Naftogaz and the Ukrenergo national energy company.