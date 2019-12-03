subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.1
26.1 26.65
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cabinet Not To Reshuffle Leadership And Supervisory Board Of Naftogaz – Milovanov
03 December 2019, Tuesday, 12:22 5
Economy 2019-12-03T13:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Not To Reshuffle Leadership And Supervisory Board Of Naftogaz – Milovanov

Cabinet Not To Reshuffle Leadership And Supervisory Board Of Naftogaz – Milovanov

Cabinet of Ministers, Cabinet, Naftogaz, Tymofii Milovanov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine does not plan to reshuffle either the leadership or the supervisory board members of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Economy, Trade and Agriculture Minister, Tymofii Milovanov, said this on the ICTV channel on December 2, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that the efficiency work of a number of people in supervisory boards and among the heads of some enterprises was being analysed.

The minister noted that the Government was carrying out a reform of corporate management.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, said that the ministry was planning to reshuffle the leadership of state-owned energy companies, including Naftogaz and the Ukrenergo national energy company.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers Cabinet Naftogaz Tymofii Milovanov

Archive
News
MP Ivanisov Quits Servant Of The People 12:34
Court Permits Arrest Of Ex-MP Zhevaho Suspected Of Involvement In Embezzlement Of UAH 2.5 Billion Of Finance and Credit Bank 12:31
NACB Examining Alleged Truba’s Involvement In Extortion Of Bribe By His Child’s Godfather For Dismissal Of SBI Case 12:27
Cabinet Not To Reshuffle Leadership And Supervisory Board Of Naftogaz – Milovanov 12:22
NACB Detains Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna Under Suspicion Of Solicitation Of Bride Of USD 150,000 For Dismissal Of SBI Case 12:17
more news
Presidential Office seeking to seize Bakhmatyuk's assets, and NABU restricting access to case files, – lawyer 14:25
Bakhmatyuk never abscond, and NABU illegally appointed him “public attorneys”, lawyers 16:30
Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev 18:12
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Police Considering 3 Main Motives For Murder Of Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s 3-Year-Old Son In Kyiv 17:54
more news
Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv 13:58
Razumkov Signs State Budget For 2020 14:02
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.7 Billion In October 14:08
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November 14:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok