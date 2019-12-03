NACB Detains Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna Under Suspicion Of Solicitation Of Bride Of USD 150,000 For Dismissal Of SBI Case

NACB Detains Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna Under Suspicion Of Solicitation Of Brid

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has detained former head of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Ihor Scherbyna, suspected of solicitation of a bribe of USD 150,000 for dismissal of a case of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from well-informed sources in the NACB, PGO and the Presidential Office.

According to the sources, Scherbyna is a close associate of Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba.

According to the sources, Scherbyna had introduced himself as the head of the care service of the SBI director, though it was not true.

He had also given out business cards reading the same position.

At present, employees of the NACB are searching Scherbyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Truba does not intend to resign.