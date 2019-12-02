subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.1
26 26.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev
02 December 2019, Monday, 18:12 10
Politics 2019-12-02T19:00:15+02:00
Ukrainian news
Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev

Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev

police, Vyacheslav Sobolev, murder

The police have begun guarding former Kyiv regional councilor Vyacheslav Sobolev (Petro Poroshenko Bloc) and his family.

Kyiv Police Chief Andrii Kryschenko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police are guarding Sobolev,” he said.

According to him, a bullet fired from a 7.62-mm caliber carbine hit Sobolev’s three-year-old son.

In addition to the boy, Sobolev and two other family members were in Sobolev’s vehicle when shots were fired on the vehicle.

It has been established that the suspects fired the gunshots from rented premises in a house.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the police are considering three possible motives for the murder of Sobolev’s three-year-old son.

Больше новостей о: police Vyacheslav Sobolev murder

Archive
News
Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev 18:12
Market Gas Price For Population Will Take Effect From May 2020 – Orzhel 17:58
Police Considering 3 Main Motives For Murder Of Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s 3-Year-Old Son In Kyiv 17:54
State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 8.6% In November 17:51
Bakhmatyuk never abscond, and NABU illegally appointed him “public attorneys”, lawyers 16:30
more news
Presidential Office seeking to seize Bakhmatyuk's assets, and NABU restricting access to case files, – lawyer 14:25
Bakhmatyuk never abscond, and NABU illegally appointed him “public attorneys”, lawyers 16:30
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv 13:58
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.7 Billion In October 14:08
more news
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv 13:58
Razumkov Signs State Budget For 2020 14:02
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.7 Billion In October 14:08
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November 14:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok