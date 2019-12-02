Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev

The police have begun guarding former Kyiv regional councilor Vyacheslav Sobolev (Petro Poroshenko Bloc) and his family.

Kyiv Police Chief Andrii Kryschenko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The police are guarding Sobolev,” he said.

According to him, a bullet fired from a 7.62-mm caliber carbine hit Sobolev’s three-year-old son.

In addition to the boy, Sobolev and two other family members were in Sobolev’s vehicle when shots were fired on the vehicle.

It has been established that the suspects fired the gunshots from rented premises in a house.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the police are considering three possible motives for the murder of Sobolev’s three-year-old son.