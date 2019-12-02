Police Considering 3 Main Motives For Murder Of Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s 3-Year-Old Son In Kyiv

The police are considering three possible motives for the murder the three-year-old son of Vyacheslav Sobolev, a former member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction in the Kyiv regional council, in downtown Kyiv.

Kyiv Police Chief Andrii Kryshchenko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the possible motive being considered by the police are domestic conflict, Sobolev’s financial and economic activities, and his professional activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an unidentified person killed Sobolev’s three-year-old child on Lva Tolstoho Street in downtown Kyiv after firing at a vehicle.

The police have detained two suspects.