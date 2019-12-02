State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 8.6% In November

In November 2019, the revenue target of the state budget fell short of 8.6% or UAH 8.3 billion.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget revenues made UAH 88.830 billion (the plan was UAH 97.169 billion).

Thus, in November, the state budget for revenues was fulfilled with a deficit of UAH 8.338 billion.

The revenues of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 80.210 billion (UAH 86.297 billion being the target), the revenues of the special fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 8.620 billion (UAH 10.871 billion being the target).

In November 2019, the unified social tax earnings made UAH 23.228 billion (UAH 20.204 billion in November 2018).

In the first eleven months of 2019, the state budget for revenues was fulfilled for 94.1%.

The revenues of the state budget for the eleven months made UAH 899.745 billion (UAH 955.716 billion).

In the first eleven months of 2019, a total of UAH 245.483 billion in unified social tax was transferred to the state budget, while the figure for the same period last year was UAH 203.981 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-October 2019, the state budget for revenues was implemented for 94.5%.

State budget revenues for the ten months amounted to UAH 810.742 billion with a plan of UAH 857.916 billion.

Over the ten months, UAH 222.255 billion came from the unified social tax, while the figure for the same period last year was UAH 183.776 billion.