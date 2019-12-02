NBU Fines Evroprombank UAH 400,000, Megabank UAH 200,000, Radabank UAH 300,000, Oschadbank UAH 200,000 In November

In November 2019, the National Bank of Ukraine fined Evroprombank UAH 400,000, Megabank UAH 200,000, Radabank UAH 300,000 and Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank UAH 200,000 for breeching legislation in the field of financial monitoring.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Evroprombank was fined for improper analysis of financial operation of its clients; Megabank for non-cessation of a financial transaction participated by a person being on the list of people related to terrorist activity.

Radabank was fined for improper implementation of an obligation to study bank’s clients; Oschadbank for failure to analyse financial transactions of its clients.

