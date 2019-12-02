subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.1
26 26.55
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NBU Fines Evroprombank UAH 400,000, Megabank UAH 200,000, Radabank UAH 300,000, Oschadbank UAH 200,000 In November
02 December 2019, Monday, 14:13 8
Economy 2019-12-02T14:15:33+02:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Fines Evroprombank UAH 400,000, Megabank UAH 200,000, Radabank UAH 300,000, Oschadbank UAH 200,000 In Nove

NBU Fines Evroprombank UAH 400,000, Megabank UAH 200,000, Radabank UAH 300,000, Oschadbank UAH 200,000 In November

National Bank of Ukraine, Evroprombank, Megabank, Radabank, Oschadbank, fine

In November 2019, the National Bank of Ukraine fined Evroprombank UAH 400,000, Megabank UAH 200,000, Radabank UAH 300,000 and Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank UAH 200,000 for breeching legislation in the field of financial monitoring.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Evroprombank was fined for improper analysis of financial operation of its clients; Megabank for non-cessation of a financial transaction participated by a person being on the list of people related to terrorist activity.

Radabank was fined for improper implementation of an obligation to study bank’s clients; Oschadbank for failure to analyse financial transactions of its clients.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU did not fine commercial banks in October.

Больше новостей о: National Bank of Ukraine Evroprombank Megabank Radabank Oschadbank fine

Archive
News
Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev 18:12
Market Gas Price For Population Will Take Effect From May 2020 – Orzhel 17:58
Police Considering 3 Main Motives For Murder Of Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s 3-Year-Old Son In Kyiv 17:54
State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 8.6% In November 17:51
Bakhmatyuk never abscond, and NABU illegally appointed him “public attorneys”, lawyers 16:30
more news
Presidential Office seeking to seize Bakhmatyuk's assets, and NABU restricting access to case files, – lawyer 14:25
Bakhmatyuk never abscond, and NABU illegally appointed him “public attorneys”, lawyers 16:30
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv 13:58
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.7 Billion In October 14:08
more news
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv 13:58
Razumkov Signs State Budget For 2020 14:02
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.7 Billion In October 14:08
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November 14:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok