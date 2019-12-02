subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues
02 December 2019
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has admitted discussion of the Russian natural gas transit via Ukraine at the meeting of the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) however, without any connection to the issues of Donbas.

The President of Ukraine said this in his interview for Der Spiegel (the Federal Republic of Germany), Le Monde (the French Republic), Time (the United States) and Gazeta Wyborcza (the Republic of Poland), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine’s position at the negotiations have significantly been weakened by the Nord Stream-2 project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the meeting in the Normandy Format will take place in Paris on December 9.

