02 December 2019, Monday, 14:02 7
Economy 2019-12-02
Razumkov Signs State Budget For 2020

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the state budget for 2020.

This follows from the data posted on the page of respective bill 2000 on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The revenues of the state budget for 2020 were set for the second reading at UAH 1,093.669 billion and the expenditures at UAH 1,180.099 billion.

The deficit of the state budget for 2020 will make 2.09% of the gross domestic product or UAH 94.275 billion.

The subventions of the state budget to local budgets for implementation of the school projects will make UAH 3.5 billion and for implementation of social protection of some strata of the population will make UAH 3.8 billion.

The ceiling size of the state debt in hryvnia equivalent will make UAH 2,045.1 billion and 45.3% of the expected GDP.

The amount of funds to redeem the state debt in 2020 is expected to be UAH 282.1 billion: foreign debt – UAH 120.3 billion and the domestic one UAH 161.9 billion.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the average annual hryvnia exchange rate at 27 UAH/USD for 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the state budget for 2020.

