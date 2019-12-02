Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv

Police representatives have detained suspects of murdering a three-year-old boy in downtown Kyiv.

Press service of the Kyiv city police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1, an unknown person shot at the car and killed three-year-old son of former member of the Kyiv Regional Council of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party, Viyacheslav Sobolev, on Lva Tolstoho street in downtown Kyiv.

The incidents occurred at the intersection of the Lva Tolstoho and Tarasivska streets.

The attacker wounded a boy who was inside of the Range Rover SUV and the child died on the way to the hospital.

At 5:15 p.m., a special police operation aimed at finding the attacker started in Kyiv.

Law enforcers are questioning witnesses and examining the area around the site.

The investigators constitute the incident as intentional homicide.

A criminal case is opened under Article 115 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency’s well-informed sources have confirmed that the attacker murdered Sobolev’s three-year-old son, Sasha.

In 2010-2011, Viyacheslav Sobolev was a deputy board chairperson and later the board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

In 2015, he became a member of the Kyiv Regional Council representing the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party.