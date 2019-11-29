Zelenskyy And Putin Could Discuss Gas Transit In Paris On December 9 – Putin Spokesman Peskov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could discuss transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine in Paris (France) on December 9.

This was reported by the TASS news agency (Russia), which cited Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“A bilateral process is taking place as the presidents agreed during a recent telephone conversation. In general, there is an understanding that thorough negotiations must first take place at the working level. If there remain problematic issues on which agreement is not reached, then the presidents will be able to take advantage of the meeting in Paris (on December 9), where they will have the opportunity to talk and touch on gas issues in one way or another," Peskov said.

However, he refused to answer a question about the possible price of Russian gas for Ukraine that will be agreed during these negotiations.

“While commercial negotiations are taking place, it would be wrong and unreasonable to talk about some figures from the outside without being a participant in the negotiations. Therefore, we will not give any explanations about the terms that the parties will agree or evaluate the prospects. Let us wait for the outcome of these contacts," Peskov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and Ukraine’s Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel discussed settlement of mutual claims and the terms of a new contract for transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe on November 28.

The Naftogaz group’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko has said that Russia and Ukraine should conclude a new gas transit contract by December 13.

Zelenskyy and Putin have also discussed continuation of gas transit through Ukraine and resumption of direct supply of Russian gas to Ukraine.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company has stated that it is awaiting proposals from the Russian side before withdrawing its claims for a total of USD 22 billion against Gazprom.

This amount includes almost USD 3 billion awarded by Stockholm arbitration that the Gazprom gas company proposes that Naftogaz of Ukraine ‘nullify,’ a lawsuit for an additional USD 12 billion that it wants Naftogaz of Ukraine to withdraw, and the fine of about USD 7 billion that it wants the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to withdraw.

Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel has declared that Ukraine is interested purchasing natural gas directly from Russia on market conditions.

Ukraine stated during the Ukraine-Russia-European Union trilateral talks on transit of Russian natural gas that which took place on September 19 that it was aiming to reach agreement with the European Union and Russia on a 10-year contract for transit of up to 90 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Naftogaz of Ukraine has stated that it is willing to reduce the size of its claim against Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term contract for transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine is concluded.