  SBU, National Police Raid UkrGasVydobuvannya
29 November 2019, Friday, 18:31 9
Economy 2019-11-29T18:34:29+02:00
Ukrainian news
SBU, National Police Raid UkrGasVydobuvannya

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have raided the UkrGasVydobuvannya state-run gas producing company.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the morning of November 29, 2019, a search was conducted by the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine in the company’s management apparatus," reads the statement.

It is noted that during the search computer equipment was seized, while the resolution did not provide permission to seize such equipment.

It is also reported that for its part, UkrGasVydobuvannya cooperated with representatives of law enforcement agencies and provided all the necessary documentation.

At that, a source in the SBU said that the National Police was conducting searches and everything was happening under the current legislation.

At that, the source noted that the details would become known after the completion of the investigative actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, UkrGasVydobuvannya increased natural gas production by 1.6% or 245 million cubic meters to 15.496 billion cubic meters year over year (15.251 billion cubic meters).

In 2018, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced net profit by 10.95% or UAH 3.337 billion to UAH 27.135 billion.

The company's net income in 2018 increased by 5.16% or UAH 3.877 billion to UAH 78.97 billion in comparison with the same indicator in 2017.

UkrGasVydobuvannya, in which the state owns 100-percent stake, is Ukraine's major gas producer; under the law it must sell the entire amount of produced gas to the national joint-stock company Naftogaz of Ukraine for the household needs.

News
