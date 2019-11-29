subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Signs Law Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporschyk And Midshipman
29 November 2019, Friday, 18:24
Zelenskyy Signs Law Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporschyk And Midshipman

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that provides for abolition of the military ranks of praporschyk and midshipman.

This was announced on the webpage for the relevant draft law (No. 0906) on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law is aimed at creating a professional sergeant corps in Ukraine similar to those in member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Zelenskyy signed a law on allocation of UAH 1.4 billion for payment of salaries to military personnel on November 8.

