Zelenskyy Signs Law Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporschyk And Midshipman

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that provides for abolition of the military ranks of praporschyk and midshipman.

This was announced on the webpage for the relevant draft law (No. 0906) on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law is aimed at creating a professional sergeant corps in Ukraine similar to those in member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

