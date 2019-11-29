subscribe to newsletter
23.85 24.15
26.05 26.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Extends Arrest Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi Until January 29, 2020
29 November 2019, Friday, 18:20 8
Politics 2019-11-29T18:21:37+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Extends Arrest Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi Until January 29, 2020

Court Extends Arrest Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi Until January 29, 2020

Serhii Pashynskyi, arrest, Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, Viacheslav Khimikus

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of former parliamentarian Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front) until January 29, 2020.

The court made the relevant decision on Friday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court accepted the prosecutor's request to extend his arrest by two months.

The judge said that Pashynskyi could appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Pashynskyi's lawyer Andrii Fedur accused the State Bureau of Investigation of fabricating materials of the case against his client.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, law enforcement officers have information indicating that there is a threat against Pashynskyi from Russian intelligence services.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered Pashynskyi’s arrest on October 7.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation served Pashynskyi with notification of suspicion in the case involving the shooting of Viacheslav Khimikus.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, a pre-trial investigation has established that Pashynskyi and Khimikus were involved in a verbal dispute in the Kyiv region on December 31, 2016.

During the dispute, Pashynskyi pulled out his registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and shot Khimikus in his left leg.

Khimikus suffered a shrapnel fracture in his left leg as a result of the gunshot.

According to the conclusion of a forensic medical examination, severe bodily injury was inflicted on Khimikus.

Больше новостей о: Serhii Pashynskyi arrest Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv Viacheslav Khimikus

Archive
News
Officers of NABU know where to find ex-VAB bank executives, but put them on the wanted list – lawyer 20:10
Criminal Liability For Disinformation Could Be Introduced For Journalists Until Ukraine Recovers Occupied Territories – Borodianskyi 18:39
Zelenskyy And Putin Could Discuss Gas Transit In Paris On December 9 – Putin Spokesman Peskov 18:35
SBU, National Police Raid UkrGasVydobuvannya 18:31
Zelenskyy Signs Law Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporschyk And Midshipman 18:24
more news
Lawyer of Bakhmatyuk: NABU does not allow us to read the criminal case files and put political pressure on us 17:15
State will recover more money in case of agreement with Bakhmatyuk on VAB bank deal, - Concordе Capital 10:28
Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Resigns On Her Own Free Will 18:49
39.2% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People In Rada Election, 11.1% For Opposition Platform, 8.4% For European Solidarity, 7.4% For Batkivschyna, 3.8 % For Holos 18:33
China Allows Ukraine To Export Rape Meal And Honey 18:54
more news
Truba: State Bodies Work On Investigation Into Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives Inappropriate 13:43
Zelenskyy Signs Law Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporschyk And Midshipman 18:24
Cabinet To Hold Electronic Population Census By 2020 13:37
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down From 64% To 52% - KIIS 13:40
74% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Support Termination Of Poroshenko's Immunity 13:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok