Court Extends Arrest Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi Until January 29, 2020

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of former parliamentarian Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front) until January 29, 2020.

The court made the relevant decision on Friday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court accepted the prosecutor's request to extend his arrest by two months.

The judge said that Pashynskyi could appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Pashynskyi's lawyer Andrii Fedur accused the State Bureau of Investigation of fabricating materials of the case against his client.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, law enforcement officers have information indicating that there is a threat against Pashynskyi from Russian intelligence services.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered Pashynskyi’s arrest on October 7.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation served Pashynskyi with notification of suspicion in the case involving the shooting of Viacheslav Khimikus.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, a pre-trial investigation has established that Pashynskyi and Khimikus were involved in a verbal dispute in the Kyiv region on December 31, 2016.

During the dispute, Pashynskyi pulled out his registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and shot Khimikus in his left leg.

Khimikus suffered a shrapnel fracture in his left leg as a result of the gunshot.

According to the conclusion of a forensic medical examination, severe bodily injury was inflicted on Khimikus.