Central European Confectionery Company Buys Stake In International Investment Bank

The Central European Confectionery Company (CECC) has bought a stake in the International Investment Bank.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bank’s statement did not specify the size of the share purchased by the company and how the structure of shareholders of the financial institution changed.

Oleksii Poroshenko, the son of former president Petro Poroshenko, is the beneficiary of the CECC.

As of October 1, 50.08% of the bank's shares were owned by the Prime Assets Capital investment fund, 9.92% of the shares belonged to Petro Poroshenko, 14.92% to Ihor Kononenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Investment Bank was registered in March 2008.

The CECC is a management company of Roshen Corporation.

Oleksii Poroshenko became its beneficiary in October of this year.