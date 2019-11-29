Average Salary Up 0.4% To UAH 10,700 In October

In October, the average monthly salary rose by 0.4% or UAH 40 month over month to UAH 10,727.

The Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the State Statistics Service.

The highest level of salaries was registered in Kyiv, where the average salary made UAH 15,862 per month.

The lowest level was registered in Chernivtsi region – UAH 8,211 per month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, average salary rose by 1.4% or UAH 150 month over month to UAH 10,687.

The average salary of the Ukrainian population in October, UAH: