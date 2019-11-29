subscribe to newsletter
  Average Salary Up 0.4% To UAH 10,700 In October
29 November 2019, Friday
In October, the average monthly salary rose by 0.4% or UAH 40 month over month to UAH 10,727.

The Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the State Statistics Service.

The highest level of salaries was registered in Kyiv, where the average salary made UAH 15,862 per month.

The lowest level was registered in Chernivtsi region – UAH 8,211 per month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, average salary rose by 1.4% or UAH 150 month over month to UAH 10,687.

The average salary of the Ukrainian population in October, UAH:

 

October

Month over month, %

Average

10,727

100.4

Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishery

9,564

100.4

Industry:

12,190

100.7

- Extracting industry

16,169

97.2

- coal and peat production

11,495

101.0

- processing industry

10,684

104.1

- food industry and farm produce processing, beverages and tobacco goods

7,891

104.8

- textile industry and manufacture of clothes, leather and leather footwear production

9,643

101.9

- wood production and production of wooden products, pulp industry, publishing

15,596

101.3

- production of coke, petroleum products

12,209

104.2

- chemical production

19,798

103.3

- production of major pharmaceutical and medical goods

11,006

102.4

- production of rubber and plastic articles, and other non-metallic mineral goods

13,864

102.7

- metallurgy and metal processing

11,327

95.8

- manufacture of computers, electronic and optical goods

12,346

90.0

- production of electrical and electronic equipment

10,839

100.9

- production of machines and equipment

10,418

92.4

- production of transportation equipment

12,054

98.2

- production of furniture, other products, repair and assembly of machinery and equipment

11,330

98.8

- Supply of electric power, gas, steam and conditioned air

13,942

102.0

- Water supply, sewage, waste management

8,771

103.0

Construction

9,595

97.8

Trade, repair of automobiles, household goods, and personal goods

11,167

101.9

Transport and communications

12,004

101.1

Temporary accommodation and catering

7,030

103.6

Information and telecommunications

17,057

99.9

Financial activity

19,571

109.2

Operations with real estate

8,813

102.5

Professional, scientific and technical activities

14,516

98.6

Administrative and support services

9,355

106.9

State management and defense; mandatory social insurance

15,053

99.4

Education

8,118

96.2

Medical and social aid

7,002

101.2

Art, sport, entertainment and recreation

8,467

94.2

Other services

8,932

100.5

 

