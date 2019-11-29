Average Salary Up 0.4% To UAH 10,700 In October

In October, the average monthly salary rose by 0.4% or UAH 40 month over month to UAH 10,727. The Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the State Statistics Service. The highest level of salaries was registered in Kyiv, where the average salary made UAH 15,862 per month. The lowest level was registered in Chernivtsi region – UAH 8,211 per month. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, average salary rose by 1.4% or UAH 150 month over month to UAH 10,687. The average salary of the Ukrainian population in October, UAH: October Month over month, % Average 10,727 100.4 Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishery 9,564 100.4 Industry: 12,190 100.7 - Extracting industry 16,169 97.2 - coal and peat production 11,495 101.0 - processing industry 10,684 104.1 - food industry and farm produce processing, beverages and tobacco goods 7,891 104.8 - textile industry and manufacture of clothes, leather and leather footwear production 9,643 101.9 - wood production and production of wooden products, pulp industry, publishing 15,596 101.3 - production of coke, petroleum products 12,209 104.2 - chemical production 19,798 103.3 - production of major pharmaceutical and medical goods 11,006 102.4 - production of rubber and plastic articles, and other non-metallic mineral goods 13,864 102.7 - metallurgy and metal processing 11,327 95.8 - manufacture of computers, electronic and optical goods 12,346 90.0 - production of electrical and electronic equipment 10,839 100.9 - production of machines and equipment 10,418 92.4 - production of transportation equipment 12,054 98.2 - production of furniture, other products, repair and assembly of machinery and equipment 11,330 98.8 - Supply of electric power, gas, steam and conditioned air 13,942 102.0 - Water supply, sewage, waste management 8,771 103.0 Construction 9,595 97.8 Trade, repair of automobiles, household goods, and personal goods 11,167 101.9 Transport and communications 12,004 101.1 Temporary accommodation and catering 7,030 103.6 Information and telecommunications 17,057 99.9 Financial activity 19,571 109.2 Operations with real estate 8,813 102.5 Professional, scientific and technical activities 14,516 98.6 Administrative and support services 9,355 106.9 State management and defense; mandatory social insurance 15,053 99.4 Education 8,118 96.2 Medical and social aid 7,002 101.2 Art, sport, entertainment and recreation 8,467 94.2 Other services 8,932 100.5